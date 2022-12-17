Woof woof!A pet festival to warm your hearts

Back after three years, Pet Fed promises a fun weekend with your furr babies. A dedicated play zone for dogs and cats, over 150+ stalls from across the globe and more will be on display at the fest.

What’s more — the Delhi Police dog squad will conduct a special demonstration on Sunday, showcasing how police dogs are trained in explosive detection, obeying commands and attack. Some of the other exciting activities this year include an International Cat Show in association with the Cat Club of India and Global Feline Club, a grooming master class conducted by Andrea Cyrill Khurana, an International Certified Master Groomer, and other draws such as Pet’s Got Talent and Pet Fashion Show.

“Pets have always been close to my heart but ironically enough I don’t have one at home,” says Akshay Gupta, Pet Fed founder, adding, “Pet Fed used to give me the chance to be around thousands of furry friends. Now that it’s happening after three years, I’m personally super pumped!”

The session by Khurana will have her giving live demos and tips on pet grooming. “The masterclass will give pet parents and professionals an insight into the importance of regular grooming and the correct usage of grooming tools. There will be an additional fun session on DIY bow making,” shares Khurana.

In an attempt to raise awareness about adoption, People For Animals is setting up an adoption camp, too. “It is an opportunity to demonstrate and spread the message of love to those who may not have yet experienced the joy of a pet. When you need a true friend, God sends you a dog. Adopt one today,” shares Ambika Shukla, who is part of the NGO, and director of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Center, and an animal activist.

Catch it live

What: Pet Fed 2022

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla

When: December 17th and 18th

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri on Violet Line

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

