Worker cleaning drain in Delhi's Seemapuri drowns; had 'no safety gear'

New Delhi: A 33-year-old worker died while cleaning a drain in Seemapuri on Monday, with police saying the work was being carried out under the public works department (PWD) and the agency refuting the claim. Locals also told police that two workers were de-silting the drain without any safety gear on. Senior officers said the incident took place at Pocket Q in Dilshad Garden, where the deceased Rahul Pal and his friend Rajdhan were deployed to clean the drain, which is reportedly under the jurisdiction of the PWD. (Representative Image/PTI)

Senior officers said the incident took place at Pocket Q in Dilshad Garden, where the deceased Rahul Pal and his friend Rajdhan were deployed to clean the drain, which is reportedly under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

Police said they were alerted about the drowning around 3pm on Monday and that the two workers were hired by the PWD.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, clearly mandates mechanised cleaning of sewers and drains, and manual entry is prohibited under all circumstances.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said, “We received information that two daily wage workers were deployed to clean the drain at Pocket Q, Dilshad Garden. Rajdhan said he and his friend were receiving daily wages to remove silt from the drain. While carrying out the work on Monday, Rahul slipped and fell into the drain. Rajdhan tried to help, but he drowned.”

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Divers and Delhi Fire Services were called in and it took them almost an hour to locate the body and fish it out, police said, adding that the body was then shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said Pal was a resident of MCD flats in the Sunder Nagri area. Police said a case of death due to negligence has been lodged at Seemapuri police station.

Police have contacted Rahul’s family. He is survived by his parents and two brothers.

Locals told police that the men were not provided any safety equipment. The drain is about 8 to 10 feet deep, and the de-silting work had started last week, police said.

Meanwhile, PWD officials said the deceased was not working under them. “The deceased was not hired to clean the drain. According to our enquiry, the drain is covered from all sides to prevent such accidents,” said a PWD official who refused to be named.

A fresh comment was sought from the PWD based on police allegations. The department is yet to respond.