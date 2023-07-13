Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station closed due to rising water level: DMRC

The entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank metro station on the Blue Line have temporarily been ,closed due to a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River, leading to the approach roads being blocked by the water, officials said on Thursday.

The water level of the Yamuna was flowing at an all-time high of 208.62 metres at 1pm (File Photo)

”Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank metro station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally,” said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet, asking people to plan their journey accordingly.

“Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank metro station is currently inaccessible,” it added.

The water level of the Yamuna was flowing at an all-time high of 208.62 metres at 1pm – more than a metre higher than the previous all-time mark of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, the figure which was crossed at 1pm on Wednesday.

The DMRC has said that metro operations are still continuing, but as a precautionary measure, trains were running at restricted speeds of 30 km/hr over the four metro bridges built across the Yamuna.

In another tweet, DMRC said train operations across all four Yamuna bridges were being regulated.

“Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors,” the tweet read.

The Red Line, the Blue Line, the Pink Line and the Magenta Line all have bridges built across the Yamuna, providing Delhi connectivity to Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and east Delhi.

DMRC is operating a network of approximately 391 km in Delhi-NCR which consists of 286 stations. There are a total of 12 metro lines operational in the region, which includes the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said all schools have been closed in areas flooded due to swelling Yamuna waters. In a tweet, he appealed to all volunteers, councillors, and lawmakers to visit relief camps and provide all possible support to the displaced people.

Kejriwal said the water level of Yamuna was increasing continuously and had inundated roads around it while asking people to avoid them.

