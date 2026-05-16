Yamuna Bazar residents told to vacate area by May 18

Nearly the entire locality in the Yamuna Bazar area, near Kashmere Gate, has now received eviction notices from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which direct residents to vacate the premises by May 18, after which a demolition drive will begin, residents and officials aware of the matter on Friday.

By Thursday, notices had been pasted across the entire locality. (HT)

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Last week, some 50 families residing in the of the centuries-old area were given the eviction notice, giving them 15 days to vacate the area.The notice had described the settlement as a “illegal encroachment” of the Yamuna floodplain in the O-Zone area and cited recurring flood risk as grounds for eviction. Residents, however, claimed that no formal survey of the area, where they have been living for generations, has been carried out and the move could impact their lives and livelihoods.

By Thursday, notices had been pasted across the entire locality. Residents said they have begun approaching lawyers and plan to move court on Monday, seeking a stay on the proposed demolition.

“Suddenly they have asked us to vacate within days where we have been living for decades. We are meeting lawyers and prepared documents and will go to court on Monday to seek relief. At least the government should provide us with alternative accommodation before demolishing our homes,” said Gopal Jha, president of the Yamuna Bazar Resident Welfare Association.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident, Sunil Sharma, said people in the locality spent Friday gathering documents related to identity proof, electricity bills and past correspondence with authorities in preparation for legal proceedings. Residents have emphasised that the area has water, electricity and sewer connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident, Sunil Sharma, said people in the locality spent Friday gathering documents related to identity proof, electricity bills and past correspondence with authorities in preparation for legal proceedings. Residents have emphasised that the area has water, electricity and sewer connections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There are 32 ghats in the area with around 310 residential structures, housing around 1,100 people, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are 32 ghats in the area with around 310 residential structures, housing around 1,100 people, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the action is being carried out as part of an anti-encroachment exercise linked to floodplain management and removal of structures from vulnerable areas along the Yamuna. The area had witnessed severe flooding during the 2023 monsoon, after which multiple agencies initiated surveys and eviction proceedings in low-lying settlements along the riverbank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the action is being carried out as part of an anti-encroachment exercise linked to floodplain management and removal of structures from vulnerable areas along the Yamuna. The area had witnessed severe flooding during the 2023 monsoon, after which multiple agencies initiated surveys and eviction proceedings in low-lying settlements along the riverbank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials familiar with the matter said residents had previously been informed about restrictions on habitation in the floodplain zone. However, locals alleged that no rehabilitation plan had been communicated to them so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials familiar with the matter said residents had previously been informed about restrictions on habitation in the floodplain zone. However, locals alleged that no rehabilitation plan had been communicated to them so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents said uncertainty prevailed across the area on Friday, with many families packing belongings amid fears that demolition could begin immediately after the May 18 deadline expires.

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