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Yamuna Bazar residents told to vacate area by May 18

Residents of Yamuna Bazar near Kashmere Gate face eviction by May 18 due to floodplain encroachment claims, prompting legal action for alternative housing.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
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Nearly the entire locality in the Yamuna Bazar area, near Kashmere Gate, has now received eviction notices from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which direct residents to vacate the premises by May 18, after which a demolition drive will begin, residents and officials aware of the matter on Friday.

By Thursday, notices had been pasted across the entire locality. (HT)

Last week, some 50 families residing in the of the centuries-old area were given the eviction notice, giving them 15 days to vacate the area.The notice had described the settlement as a “illegal encroachment” of the Yamuna floodplain in the O-Zone area and cited recurring flood risk as grounds for eviction. Residents, however, claimed that no formal survey of the area, where they have been living for generations, has been carried out and the move could impact their lives and livelihoods.

By Thursday, notices had been pasted across the entire locality. Residents said they have begun approaching lawyers and plan to move court on Monday, seeking a stay on the proposed demolition.

“Suddenly they have asked us to vacate within days where we have been living for decades. We are meeting lawyers and prepared documents and will go to court on Monday to seek relief. At least the government should provide us with alternative accommodation before demolishing our homes,” said Gopal Jha, president of the Yamuna Bazar Resident Welfare Association.

Residents said uncertainty prevailed across the area on Friday, with many families packing belongings amid fears that demolition could begin immediately after the May 18 deadline expires.

 
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