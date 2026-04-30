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Yamuna cruise service likely to begin soon in Delhi

Delhi's Yamuna river cruise service, featuring the 'Namo Yamuna' boat, will launch by May end, offering scenic rides and water sports for ₹500 per person.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:27 pm IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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The Yamuna river cruise service will be launched before May end with a decision on the date likely soon, Delhi government officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government had announced a cruise service on the Yamuna as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development plan. (HT)

The service was earlier supposed to be launched on February 20 to coincide with the completion of one year of BJP government in power. However, the launch was delayed because work was still going on. The government now plans to launch it soon with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta likely to inaugurate it.

“The boat is ready now and painting work has been completed. The white and blue passenger boat labelled ‘Namo Yamuna’ is stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports club,” said the official, adding that the boat has been covered and hidden with a cloth for safety purposes.

Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra told HT on Thursday that a joint decision with the Centre will be taken on the launch within a month.

Built by Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, the vessel — Island Boats 40 (IB 40) — is a 40-foot river cruise boat with a catamaran-style hull designed for stability. It has a beam of 11 feet and a draft of 3 feet, allowing it to operate in shallow river stretches.

The Delhi government had announced a cruise service on the Yamuna as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development plan.

All the life saving equipments such as life jackets, life rings, and fire fighting equipment required by regulatory authorities have been installed in the boat, he said.

The boat has 2 x 40 hp electric motors powered by battery pack. Highlighting its eco-friendly features, he said the toilet is provided with a bio digester.

He said the boat is designed upholding international standards and built with international quality materials in Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) to give its users a world-class experience.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for National Waterways, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government last year to promote cruise tourism in the city.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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