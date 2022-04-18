Yamuna pollution levels bounce past limit again

Pollution levels in the Yamuna river continued to fluctuate over the weekend, impacting operations at two key water treatment plants in the Capital, officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday. The Delhi water utility has, as a result, asked Haryana to increase the water flow at two canals in the city to flush pollutants out.

Ammonia levels in the Yamuna on Thursday were five times above the maximum treatable limit of 0.9ppm. After easing up on Friday, pollution started rising again on Saturday, forcing DJB to issue an SOS.

A communication sent by the water utility to Haryana on Saturday night said ammonia levels in the Wazirabad pond were as high as 7.5ppm, resulting in reduced water production at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants.

The two plants together serve the national capital with roughly a quarter of its daily water supply.

The city’s estimated daily water demand is 1,380 MGD (million gallons per day) The Chandrawal treatment plant supplies Delhi 100MGD of potable water a day, while the Wazirabad one supplies 134 MGD water.

The Saturday letter said the reduced water production could lead to a crisis in parts of Delhi, including areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which administers the city’s major institutional and diplomatic areas.

“As you are aware, since it is the festive season of Ramzan and Hanuman Jayanti, in addition to the critical summer season, it is essential to maintain uninterrupted water supply in Delhi. The discharge of pollution in highly undesirable as raw water is used for drinking after treatment,” the communication said.

A senior DJB official said ammonia levels reduced on Sunday, but remained well above the treatable limit.

“Ammonia levels reduced to 3.5ppm, but this is still three or four times above the treatable limit of 0.9 ppm. Water production at affected plants has increased, but is hovering around 75% of capacity,” the official said.

Sachin Kumar, a resident of Block H in west Delhi’s Karampura, said the area has not received regular water supply since Friday.

“Can’t they at least tell us when we will be able to get normal water supply,” Kumar asked.

Abhishek Sahai from Rajendra Nagar said residents of the area have been short of water for three days now.

“We have been facing water supply issues for the past three days. DJB should solve this issue as soon as possible,” he added

The water utility has also urged the Haryana government to increase and maintain the flow in Delhi Sub Branch canal and Munak Canal to tide over the current situation.

“Haryana has been requested to increase the flow in CLC canal from 569 cusecs to 683 cusecs and at the DSB canal from 330 cusecs to 385 cusecs,” the official said.

An official from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said regular action is being taken to check the discharge of industrial units. “We will keep checking the river standards and will take action if anyone is found releasing untreated effluents,” the official said.

