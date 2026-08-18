Yamuna riverfront to be revamped like Sabarmati: Delhi PWD minister

The Delhi government is set to develop the Yamuna riverfront on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront, with large parks, cycle tracks and sports facilities along the river, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma (HT Archive)

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Verma announced the plan during a study visit to Gujarat, where he was accompanied by officials from the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to study the Sabarmati Riverfront model.

The minister said several challenges faced by the Yamuna in Delhi were similar to those that existed along the Sabarmati around two to three decades ago. “We saw all issues that existed in Sabarmati Riverfront 25-30 years ago are the same issues we face in Yamuna in Delhi currently. We are also working on the Yamuna riverfront in Delhi just like the Sabarmati Riverfront,” Verma said.

The government is examining the Sabarmati model to identify practices that can be adapted to Delhi, he said. “The Sabarmati model will be studied closely and the best practices adapted to Delhi’s needs to create a clean, green and world-class Yamuna Riverfront,” Verma said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed riverfront development will include parks, cycle tracks and sports grounds along the Yamuna, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed riverfront development will include parks, cycle tracks and sports grounds along the Yamuna, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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Several projects are already underway to address pollution in the river, including a DJB project aimed at reducing the sewage treatment gap and another initiative to treat dairy waste entering the Yamuna.

Verma said the government was also considering changes to the existing dhobi ghats. The Sabarmati had faced a similar issue, which was addressed by shifting dhobi ghats and introducing mechanised laundry machines.

Separately, the government is planning a large Chhath Ghat at Kalindi Kunj, estimated to cost ₹60 crore. Verma also said a special committee was examining CAG reports related to the DJB for further action.