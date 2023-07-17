Delhi sees light rain, but Yamuna water level continues to dip

Even as the water level of the Yamuna continued to dip on Sunday, parts of Delhi recorded light showers in the evening. However, officials of the India Meteorological Department said that the showers on Sunday, along with more expected today, were unlikely to cause any significant rise in the water levels in the river. Meanwhile, IMD forecast heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days, which could have a domino effect on the water levels of the Yamuna in Delhi.

Traffic amid light rain on NH48, in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

“The monsoon trough is currently south of Delhi, but there is enough moisture to bring light to moderate rains across the plains and heavy rain towards Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The trough is likely to move north by Tuesday and it will pass over Delhi, bringing moderate rainfall on both Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 7.8mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Thereafter, Delhi recorded a fairly humid day, with no rain recorded at any station till 2.30pm, barring 0.5mm at the Sports Complex station at Akshardham. Between 2.30pm and 8.30pm, Delhi received two spells of light rain, initially in southwest Delhi and later in central Delhi. Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 27.5mm rainfall while Noida recorded 0.5mm.

The IMD forecasts light rain across the city on Monday, while moderate showers are likely on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degree Celsius (°C) which is normal for this time of the year. The minimum was 25.4°C – two degrees below normal. The forecast for Monday said the maximum and minimum will likely hover around 35°C and 27°C respectively.