New Delhi: Despite a “yellow” alert for Saturday, the Capital witnessed sparse rain as sultry weather continued with the humidity varying between 70% and 85%.

Commuters amid drizzle at Azad Pur area in North Delhi on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

According to the India Meteorological Department, till 5:30 pm, Pusa recorded a maximum of 23.5mm of rainfall, followed by 9.5 mm at Janakpuri, 3.8 mm at the Ridge, 1 mm at Mayur Vihar and 0.5 mm at Pitampura and no rainfall at Safdarjung, Delhi’s chief weather observatory.

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Experts attributed Delhi’s weaker monsoon so far to weather systems in other parts of the country drawing the monsoon trough away from the Capital. “Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and a low pressure area over Odisha had drawn the trough to central India, which has led to a reduction in rainfall. The city is likely to see the typical monsoon rain from July 5,” said Mahesh Pehlawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster.

The IMD has forecast very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms on Sunday, multiple spells rain on Monday and a light rain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a maximum of 35.4°C, two notches below normal and 29.0°C, 1.1 degree above normal, was recorded on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} While Delhi’s maximum temperature in July has remained below the IMD’s normal, the city’s “real-feel” temperature, also known as the Heat Index, has consistently remained high due to the high humidity, with 45.4°C recorded at 5:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Delhi’s maximum temperature in July has remained below the IMD’s normal, the city’s “real-feel” temperature, also known as the Heat Index, has consistently remained high due to the high humidity, with 45.4°C recorded at 5:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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From June 1 to 30, Delhi had seen a rainfall deficit of 55.6%, recording a total rainfall of 32.91mm, against IMD’s normal for the month of 74.1mm.