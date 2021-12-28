‘Yellow alert to be enforced in Delhi amid rising Covid cases': CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday a yellow alert or level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be imposed in the Capital after the positivity rate stayed over 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

"A complete order with details on restricted and exempted activities will follow," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said in the virtual briefing as he urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

The 'yellow' alert involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.

“The curbs explained under GRAP's 'Yellow Alert' will be imposed by the local authorities only after the DDMA issues an order specifying all the curbs and the date from which they will be imposed," the chief minister. “Only after the DDMA order is out, the authorities will enforce the restrictions," he added.

During the brieding, Kejriwal also stated there is no need to panic because most Covid cases are mild and asymptomatic. “AAP government is more prepared than before to deal with any Covid surge," he also said.

The city is already under night lockdown restrictions since Monday. It remains in effect from 11pm to 5am, till further orders.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting of senior officials, which was chaired by Kejriwal to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. The officials also held the meeting in the backdrop of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

There are 165 Omicron cases in the national capital just after Maharashtra’s 167, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one died while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin by the city health department.

The positivity rate stood at 0.55 per cent on Sunday even as the number of daily Covid-19 cases was at 290, according to official figures.