The Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the plan to operate a water taxi in the Yamuna is still in the works, adding that it is yet to receive an affidavit and an indemnity bond from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), nearly five years after it gave its nod to the Central agency to use a shank at Sonia Vihar for project. Yet to receive indemnity bond for Yamuna water taxi from Centre, Delhi govt tells NGT

The I&FC department’s statement came in the form of an affidavit submitted before NGT on November 23, informing the green court about the status of the project.

In the affidavit, the department said that a meeting to revive the project and take it forward was held in October, but a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is yet to be formally signed. It also stated that though physical work is yet to commence, IWAI in September had floated a notice seeking an expression of interest (EOI) for the operation of a ferry service in an 8-km loop from Sonia Vihar, but before the Wazirabad barrage.

HT has seen a copy of the EOI, which states that initially, two electric or solar hybrid boats will be procured – each with a seating capacity of 20-30 passengers. “The speed should be around 5 to 7 knots, with a maximum draft of 1.2 metres,” the EOI states.

The Centre in 2018 had announced a water taxi project for the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna. Initially, the plan was that the project would cover a 16-km stretch of the river from Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat. A year earlier, the NGT was approached for environmental clearance, but the green court referred the matter to a principal committee, and the panel in May 2017 said the project proponent needed to relook the proposal, taking into account the environmental impact of the proposed activities in the drinking water reservoir.

I&FC in its affidavit submitted on November 23 said the formal procedures for the project are yet to be completed.

“I&FC department accorded the approval to grant NOC (no objection certificate) through the letter dated March 15, 2019, subject to certain conditions to use a shank at RD 1400m for tourism/ferry services as part of the Yamuna water taxi project. However, IWAI asked for a security deposit of ₹20 lakhs to be waived off. For this, it was agreed to submit the requisite documents i.e. an indemnity bond and an affidavit to issue a formal letter to grant of NOC,” the affidavit said.

The department also said that reminders were sent to IWAI in 2021, and more recently on October 23 this year.

IWAI did not comment on the matter.

Other infrastructural changes and support items at the Sonia Vihar site include HDPE floating jetties, navigational aids, and a shore facility with charging — all to be provided by IWAI as well as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and I&FC.

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about the project, noting that a water taxi service will require constant dredging of the river as well as a significant flow through the year.

“This project has been in the works for several years now, but the problem remains the same — there is not enough flow in the Yamuna to sustain ferries. We also need to look at the aim behind this, as running a small loop has no purpose and it will not connect people to other transport hubs,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

“Instead of focusing on constant dredging, our goal first should be to improve the river’s water quality and improve the flow,” he added.

To be sure, a navigability assessment of the Yamuna carried out last year by the navy between Kashmere Gate and ITO found the depth of the river to be between 0.9-4m. This was done as part of plans by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena to make the Yamuna navigable again, and run boat rides for tourism purposes.