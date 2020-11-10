Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:47 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had busted a syndicate of alleged auto-lifters and snatchers involved in street crimes and recovered 125 stolen motorcycles and scooters from them.

A total of 15 suspected auto-lifters and snatchers, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested by the police, which claimed to have solved 131 vehicle theft and snatching cases.

The arrests and recoveries of the vehicles and six mobile phones were made by the Eagle Squad of the Sultanpuri police station in the last 17 days, the police said.

Eagle Squads, which consists of nearly a dozen police personnel, were constituted in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri Raj Park police stations in August to neutralise street criminals.

In September, the Eagle Squads of Mangolpuri and Raj Park police stations had recovered 116 stolen two-wheelers and arrested 14 alleged auto lifters and snatchers, police said.

Apart from stealing two-wheelers and using them for street crimes, the arrested persons used to lend the vehicles to other gangs either on a daily rent basis or for a 20% to 30% share in the booty. The daily rent is between R2,000 and R3,000 depending on the speed of the bike or scooter, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan.

Koan said there are two groups in the gang – one steals two-wheelers and the other uses them for snatching. The first group stole motorcycles from different parts of Delhi and parked them in lanes, near parks, drain and other parking spaces in unauthorised residential colonies in the jurisdiction of Sultanpuri police station.

“Watchers were kept to keep an eye on the parked stolen vehicles and alert the kingpin and other members in case the police or anybody else picked up the vehicles. It helped the gang members to keep themselves updated about the status of the vehicles and avoid getting caught,” the DCP said.

Police got information about the syndicate during the interrogation of 14 persons arrested for similar crimes in September. The information was developed by the Eagle Squad and on October 23, the team arrested three men – Sumit, Ajay and Vikas (first names) – with a stolen bike.

“The trio said they were members of a gang led by Sagar alias Monu Kumar. We arrested the gang leader and 11 other members. Their interrogation led to the recoveries of 124 more stolen bikes and scooters parked at various places on Sultanpuri area,” said DCP Koan.

The other arrested persons were identified as Vishal, Hemant, Harish alias Kamal, Parvinder Singh, Mohammad Sharif, Kuldeep Singh, Shakti alias Golu, Sagar alias Naresh, Amit Kumar, Deepak and Amit.

“The kingpin Sagar is involved in 33 cases of theft and snatching. He has also actively involved juveniles in the crimes and benefits out of the money earned by them through illegal activities,” Koan said.

Of the 125 recovered bikes, 53 were stolen from areas in Rohini district, 43 from outer district areas and the remaining from west, north-west, outer-north, central, New Delhi and north-east districts, the police said.