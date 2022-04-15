Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office.

The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi.

"We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister’s Office. Matter is under investigation," the Delhi police commissioner tweeted.

"Dear Mr Merchant, we are pleased to inform you that our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has identified you and your design practice to design and build a permanent installation/executive table for the exclusive use by the Prime Minister. The Desk will be placed in the PMO and used by subsequent prime minister to come," the mail in the screenshot read.

The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.

