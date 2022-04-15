Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official
delhi news

Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office.

The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi.

"We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister’s Office. Matter is under investigation," the Delhi police commissioner tweeted.

"Dear Mr Merchant, we are pleased to inform you that our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has identified you and your design practice to design and build a permanent installation/executive table for the exclusive use by the Prime Minister. The Desk will be placed in the PMO and used by subsequent prime minister to come," the mail in the screenshot read.

RELATED STORIES

The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi police pmo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP