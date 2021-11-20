Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi pollution: DDMA allows more people to use public transport system

Besides 100 per cent seating capacity in buses as well as the Delhi Metro, 50 per cent passengers will be allowed to stand in buses with 30 allowed to stand in each coach of the Metro.
A view of India Gate blanketed in heavy haze in New Delhi on October 26. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
In a modification to an earlier order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Saturday that more passengers will be allowed to use Delhi’s public transport system in a bid to minimise the use of private vehicles so as to improve the ambient air quality, as the city, in recent days, has been battling severe air pollution.

Under the revised guidelines, transportation on the Delhi Metro will be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity, with 30 passengers permitted to stand in each coach.

Also, for intra-state movement of buses, standing passengers at up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity will be permitted, in addition to 100 per cent seating capacity, the order said, adding that for boarding, only the rear door can be used, while for de-boarding, only the front door can be used.

The order further stated that the transport department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will ensure that passengers fully comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The guidelines will be in effect till the intervening night of November 30 and December 1 or till further directions, while all previous directions remain unchanged, it added.

The order was issued by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev in his capacity as the chairperson of DDMA’s state executive committee.

On Saturday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), at 374, was ‘very poor,’ while the concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 in the air, at 352 and 218 respectively, was ‘very poor’ as well, tweeted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

