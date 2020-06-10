e-paper
Delhi returnee among two fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab's Mohali

Delhi returnee among two fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab’s Mohali

The first case is of a 43-year-old man from Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi subdivision. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said he turned up at the hospital with mild symptoms after coming from Delhi

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Total number of Covid-19 cases in Mohali district stands at 139, of which 24 remain active.
Total number of Covid-19 cases in Mohali district stands at 139, of which 24 remain active.
         

Two men, including a Delhi returnee, tested positive for coronavirus disease in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the district’s total count to 139. Of these only 24 cases remain active.

The first case is of a 43-year-old man from Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi subdivision. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said he turned up at the hospital with mild symptoms after coming from Delhi.

The other man, a 26-year-old resident of Dasmesh Nagar in Nayagaon, was tested during routine sampling, he said.

“Both of them have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur,” said the civil surgeon.

