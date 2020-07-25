Delhi riots cases: One gets bail, two released; relief denied to another

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:27 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to an accused in a case related to February’s communal riots in north-east Delhi. The same court denied release to another accused in a separate riots case which took place in Bhajanpura. In a third case, the court allowed the release of two persons — Furqan and Irshad — who were arrested for damaging the Rajdhani school during the riots, after the city police informed court that nothing adverse was found against them in the investigation.

All three cases were decided on Friday(July 24).

Police had filed a cancellation report, specifying that accused persons did not cause any damage to Rajdhani School and they may be discharged. It had said that there is no material on record to connect the accused persons with the crime.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Purshottam Pathak granted bail to Mukesh Rai while stating that police had not recovered anything from him and the chargesheet has already been filed. The judge said that the accused has been in jail since the last three months and no purpose would be served by keeping Rai in judicial custody further.

Police had said that Rai was a part of an unlawful assembly and was involved in rioting, vandalisation, chanting of slogans against the other community, looting of shops and arson of public as well as private properties during the riots in February.

Rai’s counsel had said that he was being falsely implicated and no recovery has been made from him.

The judge while granting bail, noted that Rai was arrested on the basis of the disclosure statement of another accused and nothing has been recovered from him.

In a separate case, judge Pathak denied bail to Neeraj alias Kashi while noting that he was a part of an unlawful assembly and had further involved in rioting and burning of shops. The court also said that the accused was a “habitual offender”.

The judge said that the investigating officer had filed the records of previous criminal antecendents and has also been identified by a Delhi police head constable for being present on the spot at the time of the incident of rioting.

Neeraj, through his cousnel, had contended that he is the sole bread earner of his family and his wife being seven-month pregnant, he should be granted bail. He said that the charge sheet in the present case has already been filed and hence he should be released on bail.

However, the police had contended that he had actively participated in the riots and ransacked houses and shops.

Communal riots had broken out in the city on February 23, claiming 53 lives and leaving several injured.