Home / Cities / Delhi riots: Charge sheets filed in 3 murder cases near Johripur puliya

Delhi riots: Charge sheets filed in 3 murder cases near Johripur puliya

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have separate charge sheets in three murders that took place near the Johripur puliya (culvert) between February 25 and 26 during communal riots in North East Delhi, which claimed 53 lives and left more than 400 others injured.

Nine men were arrested and have been charged for rioting, murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy in all the three cases, senior police officers privy to the cases said. The charge sheets were filed on Monday in a Delhi court.

The three cases were among the eight cases that took place at the same spot, Johripur puliya-Bhagirathi Vihar drain from which nine bodies, including that of two siblings, were recovered between February 25 and 26.

The dead persons in the three cases were Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali alias Salman. All of them were thrashed to death by a violent mob, that allegedly stopped passers-by, asked for their identities, and killed those them by attacking them with blunt weapons.

The police, in their charge sheets, have said that a group including the nine arrested men and unidentified rioters were indulging in violence in Ganga Vihar and Bhagirathi Vihar areas since February 25 morning. A WhatsApp ground was also created and its members conspired to attack people of the other community, a police officer associated with the probe said, quoting the charge sheet.

From February 25 afternoon to the next midnight (February 26), these accused persons bludgeoned nine persons to death.

“Their modus operandi was that they would catch people and ascertain their religion by asking name, address and identity card. The victims were then attacked and thrown into the Bhagirathi Vihar drain,” the officer said, quoting the charge sheet.

Police have said in the charge sheets that some more suspects have been identified in the cases but they are yet to be arrested.

