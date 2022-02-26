Delhi to be free of potholes in month: PWD min Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who recently took over the additional portfolio of the public works department, said on Friday that the department will soon launch a mobile application using which residents will be able to complain about poor road infrastructure. He also promised that all PWD roads will be made pothole-free within a month and if any defects are found thereafter, action will be initiated against the engineers concerned.

Sisodia was allocated the PWD portfolio on Wednesday, in addition to 10 other departments that he currently helms.

He undertook the first review meeting of PWD projects on Friday with senior engineers and the PWD secretary. “The residents of Delhi will get pothole-free roads within a month. If there is a defect in the construction of any road, the engineer concerned will be held responsible. The public works department of Delhi will soon launch an app, which will enable residents to register their complaints about poor road infrastructure,” the minister said after the meeting, while reiterating that his government is committed to providing better roads to the citizens of Delhi.

The PWD manages arterial roads in Delhi wider than 60 feet, while the smaller roads are managed by the civic bodies.

A government spokesperson said the PWD minister has ordered a fresh inspection of the entire 1,300km of road network maintained by the PWD.

“The entire road network will be inspected and patches that require any repair will be mended within a month. Engineers concerned will be held accountable is any defect is found and the repair process will not inconvenience citizens,” the spokesperson said.

Delhi is the world’s 11th most congested city, according to the latest edition of the TomTom Traffic Edition, released earlier this year.