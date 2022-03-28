Delhi to get new waste management technology park tomorrow

The Waste to Wealth Mission, an initiative under the office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Modi government, in collaboration with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation will inaugurate a decentralised waste management technology park in New Delhi's East Jaffrabad on Tuesday. K. Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific adviser to the government of India will inaugurate the park. The director of Waste to Wealth Mission and the municipal commissioner of the EDMC will also attend the event. The waste management park is a pilot which provides solutions for waste management, from semi-automated segregation of solid waste to on-site compaction and treatment of the waste. The park covers around 1,000 square metres of area and has a capacity of ten tonnes per day.

“The ten tonnes per day of municipal waste will be segregated onsite and treated resulting in the conversion to 1 ton per day compostable fractions, two tonnes per day combustibles fractions and 1.5 tonnes per day recyclable,” the department said.

"The facility also has a waste compaction unit for reducing the volume for handling & transportation. The combustible waste will then be processed on-site, leaving only 5-10% of inerts reaching landfills," the department said.

The decentralised waste management technology park has piloted five technologies including Xaper, an indigenous semi-automated technology that segregates fresh municipal solid waste to recycled fractions. The park also includes a plasma pyrolysis unit built by IIT Delhi for the thermal disentegration of carbonaceous material into environment-friendly components.

Thirdly, there is an Enviro-RISE R-A110, a technology from Denmark meant to remove the floating solid waste from 52-cusec drain flowing adjacent to the site.

The Gasifier is used for the gasification of municipal solid waste and possible conversion to energy. The Johkasou sewage treatment plant is a decentralised technology to meet the operational and non-portable water requirement at the site.

The technology park has numerous advantages, including minimum land requirement, reduction of a secondary waste transportation cost, progress towards zero landfill etc.

