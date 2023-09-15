Heavy rain, strong winds in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues ‘impact’ warning | Top updates

Delhi residents woke up to a surprise as moderate rainfall and gusty winds hit the national capital region, with warnings from the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency urged them to exercise caution and be prepared for adverse conditions during the morning hours.

Pedestrians cross the road on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rainfall.(ANI / File)

The IMD said the Delhi-NCR is likely to experience gusty winds of speed 50-70 kmph, along with moderate rainfall, followed by occasional intense spells. The inclement weather is attributed to an approaching weather system from northwest Uttar Pradesh. The Met department said the rainfall activity is expected to persist until around 09:30 am today before gradually subsiding.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Daurala, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.),” the IMD said in a bulletin.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” it added.

Expected Impact:

The heavy rainfall is expected to lead to traffic congestion and create slippery road conditions. Commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving and consider alternative routes if necessary.

Occasional reductions in visibility due to heavy rain may pose challenges for drivers. Using headlights and maintaining a safe following distance is essential to ensure road safety.

Routine outdoor activities and business operations are likely to be affected due to adverse weather conditions. It is advisable to stay indoors whenever possible.

Plantations, horticulture, and standing crops may suffer damage as a result of the heavy rainfall. Farmers are encouraged to take preventive measures to protect their crops.

Vulnerable structures may experience partial damage, including kutcha houses, walls, and huts. Residents should be cautious and seek safe shelter if needed.

The heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding of roads, making them impassable. Residents should avoid driving through flooded areas and find alternative routes.

With heavy rainfall lashing Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, the IMD has suggested actions to help residents stay safe. It has urged commuters to stay updated on traffic advisories issued by local authorities. Road conditions can change rapidly during heavy rainfall, and avoiding unnecessary travel can prevent accidents and traffic jams.

