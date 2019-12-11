Depressed woman sets herself afire at Zirakpur gurdwara, dies

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:17 IST

A 42-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire outside a gurdwara in Dialpura village, Zirakpur, after Monday midnight.

The deceased, Mitrika Gogi, was a resident of Dialpura village. She is survived by her husband, a truck driver, two sons and a daughter.

Police said according to her family, Gogi was suffering from depression. Around 2am on Monday night, she reached the gurdwara with diesel from her home, sprinkled the fuel on her body and set herself on fire.

Though she was heard yelling God’s name outside the gurdwara at night, no one considered anything amiss to step outside and check, police said. When she was discovered, she had died due to 80% burns.

Ruling out any foul, they said Gogi was depressed about the future of her children, which drove her to kill herself.

“The family did not want to pursue the matter further. So, the body was handed over to them without autopsy,” said sub-inspector Baljinder Singh of Zirakpur station.

Police said Gogi was a regular at the gurdwara for many years, where she also occasionally participated in cleanliness work.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).