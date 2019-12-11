e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Depressed woman sets herself afire at Zirakpur gurdwara, dies

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Zirakpur
Hindustantimes
         

A 42-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire outside a gurdwara in Dialpura village, Zirakpur, after Monday midnight.

The deceased, Mitrika Gogi, was a resident of Dialpura village. She is survived by her husband, a truck driver, two sons and a daughter.

Police said according to her family, Gogi was suffering from depression. Around 2am on Monday night, she reached the gurdwara with diesel from her home, sprinkled the fuel on her body and set herself on fire.

Though she was heard yelling God’s name outside the gurdwara at night, no one considered anything amiss to step outside and check, police said. When she was discovered, she had died due to 80% burns.

Ruling out any foul, they said Gogi was depressed about the future of her children, which drove her to kill herself.

“The family did not want to pursue the matter further. So, the body was handed over to them without autopsy,” said sub-inspector Baljinder Singh of Zirakpur station.

Police said Gogi was a regular at the gurdwara for many years, where she also occasionally participated in cleanliness work.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities