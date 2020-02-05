e-paper
Home / Cities / Despite cop action, Kalyan stir goes on with flashlights

Despite cop action, Kalyan stir goes on with flashlights

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:00 IST
Sajana Nambiar and Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Protesters in Kalyan continued the sit-in against the citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) using flashlights on Wednesday, even after the organisers called it off and the power supply to the site was disconnected.

The Bazarpeth police booked the organiser and owner of the loudspeaker for violating noise pollution norms on Tuesday.

“The organisers had a meeting with the police. They also gave a letter saying they are withdrawing the protest. The protest has been called off,” said Yashwant Chavan, senior inspector of Bazarpeth police station.

Hundreds of women, however, still thronged the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ground at Govindwadi in Kalyan (West) on Wednesday, with placards against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC.

“We will continue our sit-in. Even if the organiser has called it off, we can’t back off. We don’t need light or loudspeakers to raise our voice,” said Suhana Shaikh, 32, one of the protesters.

Rameez Shaikh, one of the organisers, said, “After the police booked one of the organisers, we met them and gave a letter saying we have called off the protest. However, women are still protesting in huge numbers.”

Meanwhile, in Mumbra, most protesters dispersed from the ground opposite the fire brigade office. “Only two women stayed back, we served a notice to them as well,” said Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station.

In Bhiwandi, the police served notices under section 149 to the protesters, who continued their sit-in at Milat Nagar ground.

