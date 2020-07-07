Despite SEBI ban, builders continue to offer assured returns scheme in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:39 IST

Even though the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2018 declared that luring people to invest in residential and commercial projects in lieu of assured returns was “fraud and illegal”, several builders in Mohali district, especially in Zirakpur, are still offering the scheme in the absence of supervision.

At present, there are around 10 builders in the district who offer the scheme of assured 10% to 12% per month returns on investment. SEBI’s guidelines deem these schemes illegal and warn investors against falling prey to them, encouraging them to report such incidents to the designated authority.

After a rift developed among the partners of Chandigarh Citi Center (CCC), the biggest commercial property project in Zirakpur, it had come to light that they had been offering 12% monthly return to the investors. Later, the builders promised the investors physical possession of the properties and stopped paying them returns, after which the investors accused them of cheating and not fulfilling promises made at the time of investment.

BUILDERS SAY SCHEME STOPPED DUE TO LOCKDOWN

CCC managing director Tejpal Gupta said, “We are still giving what we promised them, but could not give them since past four months as we don’t have funds due to lockdown due to Covid-19.” On being questioned about the SEBI ban, he refused to comment on the issue.

Another popular builder in Zirakpur, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Since we have promised it to the investors, we are trying to provide (returns), but for the past several months, we could not pay them due to financial crisis.”

Pramod Kumar Sharma, general secretary, Aero Homes Residents Welfare Association, Zirakpur, said, “Our builder also cheated around 245 allottees in the name of assured returns. The project was launched in 2011 and he assured returns of 12% every month, but stopped after he offered possession of the incomplete project (which is incomplete). Now, the builder is absconding after more than 50 cases were registered against him.”

A senior official of the Zirakpur civic body said, “It is a well-oiled nexus. Some builders launch the project, assure allottees they will be paid returns till they get possession, and without completing the project, take completion certificates in connivance with the MC officials and issue them to the allottees.”

The chairperson of Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Navreet Singh Kang, said, “SEBI has banned [the practice] and RERA has no specific provision regarding allowing or not allowing it. Our Act specifically does not bar it and our violations are clearly defined in the Act.”

Deputy general manager (DGM) of SEBI said, “We have not received any complaint yet, but once we do, action will be taken accordingly.”