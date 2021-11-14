Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021: Over 5000 weddings expected in Delhi-NCR today
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021: Over 5000 weddings expected in Delhi-NCR today

The occasion marks the beginning of the month-long wedding season in Delhi.
Representative Image
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The month-long wedding season in Delhi began on Sunday, on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, approximately 2000 weddings will take place in the national capital on the first day itself and, therefore, one should be prepared to face long traffic jams while leaving home.

“On Dev Uthan Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up after being asleep for four months. From a religious angle, several stories have been there. According to one, Lord Vishnu killed Shankhasur on the Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month. However, the war left him completely tired,” Livehindustan quoted Acharya Krishna Dutt Sharma, national secretary, of the Akhil Bharatiya Jyotish Parishad, as saying on the significance of the occasion.

He further said that Lord Vishnu woke up on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, and was worshipped by all Gods and Goddesses. “It is for this reason, that he is worshipped on this day, which is celebrated as Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Thus begins the month-long duration, getting married during which is considered auspicious,” Sharma explained, adding that the period will come to an end in December with the beginning of the Paush month.

Overall, across the Delhi-NCR region, around 5000 marriage ceremonies will take place and, with the Ekadashi falling on a Sunday, long traffic jams are expected in Delhi and surrounding areas. Since many ceremonies will take place in private farm houses, most of which are on the outskirts of the city, the attendees should leave home hours in advance, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised.

According to the Delhi government's latest Covid-19 guidelines, issued on October 29, maximum 200 people can attend a wedding ceremony.

 

