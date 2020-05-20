Dharamshala MC waives off property tax of hotels, shops for three months

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:05 IST

The Dharamshala municipal corporation on Wednesday waived off property tax of hotels and shops for a period of three months, from March to May, in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken unanimously in a house meeting held through video-conferencing, mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi said.

He said the decision will provide much needed relief to hoteliers and shopkeepers whose businesses have been adverserly hit due to the lockdown. Jaggi said the civic body will review the situation later and will decide on waiving off the tax in future too, if the lockdown continues.

RESTRICITONS LIFTED IN KANGRA BUT WITH RIDERS

The Kangra administration on Wednesday lifted certain restriction in the district but curfew relaxation hours have not been extended. Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said shops in the district will allowed to be open from 7:00am to 2:00am and the relaxation for morning walks/jogging also remains the same from 5:30am to 7:00am.

He said stamp vendors and document writers can work on every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm while maintaining social distancing. Land registration can also be done daily from 10am to 2pm at Tehsildar offices, he added.

Salons and beauty parlors are also allowed to open but only after the operators get prescribed training from notified authorities. The owners will have to apply through labour officer and get training in their concerned sub-divisions.

The DC said wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for both shopkeepers and customers. Shopkeepers must mark circles outside their shops at a distance of 1.5 meters each.

All government and private offices will continue to work for full timings but with rotation of employees, he said. If any employee has flu-like symptoms, health authorities should be intimated immediately and the office premises will be sanitised, the DC said.

A curfew pass is mandatory for those entering or going outside the district, he added.