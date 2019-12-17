Did not see Ekbote, Bhide at Vadhu Budruk on Jan 1: complainant Sawale tells Bhima Koregaon probe

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 20:09 IST

PUNE Social worker and Dalit activist Anita Ravindra Sawale (39), on whose complaint the Pune police booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for violence in the aftermath of the Bhima Koregaon event, told the probe commission that she did not see the duo when riots broke out at Vadhu Budruk.

Sawale deposed before Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, as she was crossexamined by Advocate Kiran Channe, representing victims of the violence that broke out on January 1, 2018 at Bhima Koregaon, some 40 kilometres from Pune.

Sawale told the commission, “I personally do not know Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide. I did not see them when we had gone to Vadhu Budruk on Jan 1, 2018. I have mentioned their names in the FIR because the rioters were taking their names and giving slogans such as, ‘Milind Ekbote ki Jai, ‘Sambhaji Bhide ki Jai’.”

During questioning by Advocat Shishir Hiray, lawyer for the state government, Sawale said that she is an activist of Mahatma Phule’s, Shahu’s and Ambedkar’s ideology, and is a member of the state committee of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRSP), working for the upliftment of distressed women.

Regarding a specific query on whether she actually visited the Jai Stambh at Bhima Koregaon, she said “ In my evidence before the commission, I have stated that we could not reach the Jai Stambh on Jan 1, 2018, to pay homage (darshan), whereas in my statement before the police on March 21, 2018, I stated that we have taken darshan of Jay Stambh on Jan 1, 2018. Thereby, I mean to say we took darshan of Jay Stambh from a distance. On Jan 1, 2018, we were not wearing clothes or identifying marks by which we would have been identified as Dalit. We were having a blue flag on our vehicle, which we took out when we saw that there was stone pelting and riots going on the road.”

Sawale further added, “We were asked to vacate our rented premises by the landlord due to threats received. We have been indirectly threatened, to withdraw the FIR against Ekbote and Bhide. I have been threatened on social media and maligned in context of my complaint. I have filed a complaint about it with Senior PI Wakad Police Station ,” she stated.

