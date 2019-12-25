DigiLocker to be implemented in govt departments

cities

Gurugram Targeting paperless governance, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday officially announced that the state would be implementing DigiLocker project in all government departments and agencies, under which documents and certificates will be issued and verified in the digital format.

Khattar, who was in the city to launch new services on the Saral portal, said, “DigiLocker will enable citizens to produce documents anytime in an electronic form, which will be accepted everywhere.”

Officials of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, the nodal agency, said that the departments that get registered with DigiLocker as issuers can provide electronic copies of documents and certificates, such as driving licence, voter ID, mark sheets by educational institutes, certificates issued by the revenue department, etc, directly to citizen’s DigiLocker account.

Likewise, as the requester, government departments can integrate their online applications with DigiLocker, enabling users to directly fetch supporting documents required for various online applications. Notably, for the implementation of e-governance projects, departments still rely on the physical copies of certificates and documents for delivery of services.

Ankur Gupta, principal secretary, IT, who was in the city, said that all government departments and agencies have been directed to register themselves on the DigiLocker platform.

“We are still in the initial phase. A directive has been issued to departments and agencies in the state to register themselves as issuers and requesters on the DigitalLocker platform and integrate it with their web or mobile application. Also, they have been directed to ensure that all documents or certificates issued in the past or that to be issued in the coming times are to be made available on the DigiLocker platform,” said Gupta.

To provide citizens with a cloud platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in the digital format, the electronics and information technology ministry introduced DigiLocker under the Digital India Programme.

In 2017, the Central government introduced the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker Facilities) Amendment Rules, according to which digital locker accounts are on a par with physical documents.

Gupta clarified that the documents cannot be accessed without the permission of the user.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, when asked about the current status of the project, did not respond.