Disciples of Nyas head protest against Paramhans’ comment

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: A large number of disciples of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN), on Thursday gheraoed Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhawani of Paramhans Das in Ayodhya to protest against his objectionable comment against the Nyas head.

Paramhans Das had made the comment on the Nyas head at a debate on a news channel which was aired on Thursday.

After getting information, additional district magistrate Vaibhav Sharma, superintendent of police (city) Vijay Pal Singh and circle officer (Ayodhya) Amar Singh rushed to the spot to pacify the agitated followers of the Nyas head.

Anand Shastri, a disciple of the Nyas head, has demanded an FIR against Paramhans Das and his arrest.

According to reports, as the debate was aired, news of Paramhans Das making an objectionable comment against the Nyas head reached Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the place from where Nritya Gopal Das operates.

Soon, a large number of followers of the Nyas head reached Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhawani and raised slogans against Paramhans Das.

Fearing for his life, Paramhans Das locked himself up in a room in his math.

As a precautionary measure cops took Das to an undisclosed location.

