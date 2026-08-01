Chennai, Senior DMK leader V Senthil Balaji on Saturday alleged that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu is focusing heavily on slapping cases against political opponents due to "political vendetta" rather than addressing public grievances and fundamental needs.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji slams TVK govt, alleges 'political vendetta' behind multiple cases

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Addressing reporters, the former minister said that he and others named in the cases would face the legal challenges in court and prove all allegations false.

Detailing the law enforcement action against him, he said, "Searches were conducted at the room where I stayed and across various locations, leading to a case being registered", he said after visiting the city police station to sign the register as per the court order.

"We had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court regarding this matter and following its dismissal, we consulted with senior advocates and legal experts to move the Supreme Court," he said.

Addressing his court-mandated police station sign-ins and the ongoing investigation, the MLA said, "I had sent a letter to the investigating officer at the police station requesting a temporary exemption for a few days from signing and a petition seeking a five-day exemption was also submitted to the Madras High Court".

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{{^usCountry}} "Based on the directions of the Supreme Court, I have been regularly appearing at the police station, signing as required, and answering all queries posed by the officials, " he said, adding that the investigation is progressing smoothly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Based on the directions of the Supreme Court, I have been regularly appearing at the police station, signing as required, and answering all queries posed by the officials, " he said, adding that the investigation is progressing smoothly. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to questions regarding others named in the case, Senthil Balaji noted that out of the two individuals arrested, one was named in the initial FIR, while the other was not originally listed, yet proceedings were initiated.

Pointing to the alleged procedural overlap between central and state investigative agencies, he said, "a related Enforcement Directorate case is already pending before the Supreme Court. Based on the accused's details from the ED filing, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a fresh case. As there are several legal questions surrounding this, the process will take time. We will consult with senior counsel to decide our next course of action."

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Reiterating his criticism of the TVK dispensation's priorities, he said, "A constructive government should focus on fulfilling the basic needs, demands, and grievances of the public. Instead, the Tamil Nadu government is actively concentrating on filing cases out of political vendetta."

"However, we have the courts and our legal teams. No matter how many cases are filed, we will face them in court and prove that every single one of these allegations is completely false", he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.