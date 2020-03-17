DMRC employees demand discontinuation of breathe analyser test for drivers

cities

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employees (DMRC) on Tuesday demanded immediate discontinuation of the breathe analyser test for train operators in view of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it is putting them at a potential risk of contacting the contagious disease.

In a letter to DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh, the DMRC staff council wrote, “Biometric attendance has been suspended but in no stretch of imagination breath analyser test (BA) is safe as remains of breath and droplets will remain in the BA test machine...Kindly suspend the BA test and instead self-declaration from train operators should be taken or issue single-use BA test kit to all train operators should be given.”

More than 1,500 train operators working with the Metro. But there is no plan to discontinue the test. DMRC officials say the test is important as operators are responsible for the safety of passengers.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, “It is mandatory as per Section 29(5) of the Metro Rail General Rules (MRGR) for train operators to undergo the breath analyser test while signing on or off for duty on a daily basis. Every train operator has been issued individual blow pipes for taking the test to ensure there is no chance of any infection. A detailed Covid 19-related advisory has been already issued for DMRC employees, which have been displayed at the crew controls across the network for compliance.”

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the national capital and the government has shut schools, colleges, cinema halls, etc. The Metro is the most preferred mode of transportation in the city with nearly 60 lakh passenger journeys every day. DMRC employees have demanded more preventive equipment at stations.

“At stations, the staff is dealing with passengers doing public contact while issuing tokens, etc. No gloves, sanitisers and masks have been provided to them,” said the council in the email sent to the MD on Tuesday.

According to Dayal, the ministry of health said masks said are not necessary for all individuals and may be used by those who are symptomatic or are giving care to those with symptoms. “Masks and gloves have been provided to the housekeeping staff involved directly in the cleaning of trains and stations,” Dayal said.

The staff council has also demanded a nodal officer for Covid-19.

The DMRC said it is routinely cleaning trains and station premises. “Keeping in mind the importance of maintaining adequate hygiene in metro premises, the cleaning schedule of trains and stations has been further intensified for the safety of the passengers as well as staff deployed to operate the system. Liquid soap has been made available at all toilets to facilitate the frequent washing of hands,” said Dayal.