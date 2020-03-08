Doctor, patient die as ambulance rams truck in Deoband

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:54 IST

MEERUT A 28-year-old doctor and a 55-year-old patient were killed after an ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Deoband on Saturday night. Three others, including son of the woman patient, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The victims – all residents of Dehradun – were travelling in the ill-fated ambulance that was on its way to Delhi from Dehradun, police said.

Confirming the two deaths in the mishap, circle officer (CO), Deoband, Chob Singh said, “The ambulance was ferrying a burn patient, Sunita Kashyap, of Adarsh Nagar locality in Dehradun. She was accompanied by a doctor, Gaurav Kumar. Doctors had referred her to a Delhi hospital for better treatment.”

He said, “The doctor and the patient died on the spot while the patient’s son, Shubham Kashyap, his friend Anubhav Chauhan and Vaibhav Pandey, who was driving the ambulance, were injured in the accident.”

According to police, a truck had broke down in the middle of the Deoband flyover and the ambulance driver could not apply the brakes in time, and rammed the truck from the rear. People rushed to the accident spot and informed the police. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Their relatives have been informed about the accident and bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” the CO added.