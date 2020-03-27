Dombivli man’s three family members test negative for Coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:24 IST

Three family members of the 23-year-old Dombivli man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, were reported as negative to COVID- 19 infection on Friday. On Thursday, panic spread among residents after the man returned from Turkey tested positive for Covid-19 at Kasturba Hospital. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday said the man’s father, mother and cousin brother have tested negative. They will have to undergo a second test.