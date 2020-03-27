e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dombivli man’s three family members test negative for Coronavirus

Dombivli man’s three family members test negative for Coronavirus

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:24 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Three family members of the 23-year-old Dombivli man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, were reported as negative to COVID- 19 infection on Friday. On Thursday, panic spread among residents after the man returned from Turkey tested positive for Covid-19 at Kasturba Hospital. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday said the man’s father, mother and cousin brother have tested negative. They will have to undergo a second test.

top news
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities