Don’t disturb law and order: City cops warn party activists

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:08 IST

A day ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s questioning by the enforcement directorate (ED) in connection with the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) money laundering case, the Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory notices, asking party workers to refrain from unlawful assembly that would hamper the law and order in the city.

The notices, under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), warned MNS activists of legal action if they fail to comply.

“The notices will be used as evidence against you,” read one of the notices issued by the Dadar police station to an activist.

Dadar, where Thackeray lives and the under-construction Kohinoor square, which is in the centre of the controversy, stands, will see a thick security blanket. “We have received information that your party workers and you will assemble and may create law and order problem. We cannot rule out possibility of a cognizable offence or a serious crime and hence you have been warned,” it states.

Meanwhile, the police have geared up to ensure there is no gathering outside the ED’s office in Ballard Pier on Thursday. Thackeray has asked his party workers not to gather outside the ED office, but the police are not taking any chances. “Adequate precautions have been taken,” said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai police spokesperson.

At 12.30pm on Tuesday, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar announced a show of strength outside ED office to protest the central agency’s summons to Thackeray. “People are angry with the action and would gather outside the ED office at 10am on Thursday. Apart from MNS cadres, even leaders and workers of other political parties would be present at Ballard Pier,” Nandgaonkar had said.

But at around 3pm, Thackeray, in a letter, asked his workers to honour the summons and not assemble outside the ED office.

The ED has begun questioning former business partners of Thackeray, builder Rajan Shirodkar and Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi. Joshi was questioned for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, while Shirodkar was questioned for the second consecutive day. “I had submitted papers which were verified. We were related to the firm from 2005 to 2008. We retired from 2008, on which they asked us questions,” said Shirodkar.

Unmesh Joshi said, “They are looking at the project over the past 14 years. The project is currently not in my hand. I will be called for more two to three days,” said Joshi. Both Joshi and Shirodkar have been called again on Monday.

