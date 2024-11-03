'Don't want to engage in below-the-belt attacks': Nikhil Kumaraswamy on DK Shivakumar's 'crocodile tears' remarks

Reacting to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's critical comments about his father and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, JD (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that he is focusing on development-oriented politics and that he does not want to engage in personal and below-the-belt attacks. Nikhil Kumaraswamy

"Everyone speaks according to their background and culture," Nikhil told ANI. "I have no intention of responding to every comment."

Indirectly referencing DK Shivakumar, Nikhil added, "Our focus is on development politics. Whatever strategies our opponents employ, I am not provoked by any of it."

He also highlighted the support he has received from the BJP. "We have strong backing from the BJP. B.S. Yediyurappa himself has announced my name as NDA candidate," Nikhil stated.

On Saturday, Shivakumar took a dig at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly shedding crocodile tears during elections and disappearing when people are in pain.

"Kumaraswamy and his wife represented Channapatna. The present JDS candidate doesn't have anything to do with the constituency and he has already lost in Mandya and Ramanagara. Yogeshwar has come back to Congress because only our party has done developmental works in Channapatna," Shivakumar had said.

Nikhil is the NDA candidate for the Channapatna Assembly by-election.

He provided an update on former Prime Minister HD. Deve Gowda's campaign plans, mentioning that Deve Gowda had intended to start campaigning from the grassroots level, beginning with village panchayats. However, health issues have temporarily delayed these plans. "He has a bit of a cold and is not feeling fully well," Nikhil explained.

As for his own campaign, Nikhil shared his ongoing efforts, stating, "Today, I am visiting 25 villages, with 107 more still remaining to cover."

Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy expressed optimism about the NDA's chances in the upcoming Channapatna by-elections, stating that he is confident that the NDA candidate and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win at any cost.

"In politics, some decisions are taken to strengthen the party. Due to recent political developments, we decided to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy. In Channapatna's 'Agni Pariksha' (toughest exam), Nikhil will win. Nobody can do anything; the voters themselves will decide," he said.

Nikhil is up against CP Yogeshwara who recently switched sides from the BJP to the Congress.

