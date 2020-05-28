e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Driving test to start from June 1 in Punjab

Driving test to start from June 1 in Punjab

Online booking will be mandatory for a driving test now and the powers of officials to take a test as per their discretion has been withdrawn

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
No late fee will be charged for renewal of all documents issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving licences that expired from February 2020 onwards.
No late fee will be charged for renewal of all documents issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving licences that expired from February 2020 onwards. (HT FILE PHOTO )
         

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has launched an online system for the facilitation of citizens to pre-book time and date for giving the driving test to obtain a regular licence.

Announcing this, state transport commissioner Dr Amarpal Singh said online booking will be mandatory for a driving test now and the powers of officials to take a test as per their discretion has been withdrawn. Any applicant missing the appointment will have to apply for a fresh slot and jumping the queue or adjusting a person without booking will not be possible, he said in a press note here on Thursday.

The STC said another feature which has been enabled is that the result of the test and processing of the licence will have to be initiated the same day. “The slots which will be available at each track have been limited to 40 to ensure social distancing in light of coronavirus,” he said, adding that the earlier procedure will continue for learner licence.

He said no late fee will be charged for renewal of all documents issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving licences that expired from February 2020 onwards.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In