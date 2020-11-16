DTCP carried out demolition drive in DLF Phase-2

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:09 IST

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Monday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in DLF Phase 2, in which around 15 dhabas and commercial establishments, which were operating illegally, were razed to the ground. The department also carried out a sealing drive in Suncity, during which two houses and three shops were sealed.

DTCP officials said that an enforcement team of the department, along with a large police team comprising around 50 police personnel, started the demolition drive at Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase 2 around 11am. According to DTCP officials, the demolition drive was carried out on the basis of complaints by local residents, who told the authorities that illegal dhabas and shops were being run in residential plots, leading to pollution, frequent traffic jams and entry of outsiders in the area.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that around 15 illegal shops, dhabas and kiosks being run illegally on residential plots were demolished. “A number of illegal kiosks being run in setback area of plots were removed. Some kiosks that were operated illegally in a commercial complex without any permission were also removed. A survey in this regard was conducted last week and it was decided to remove the encroachments,” said Bhath.

Apart from the demolition drive in DLF phase 2, the enforcement team also sealed two houses in Suncity colony on Golf Course Road and recommended that a criminal case be registered against owners for not adhering to rules and violating the approved building plan. Bhath said one of the building violated construction rules and in the other building, construction was carried out after obtaining the occupancy certificate (OC).

The enforcement team also sealed three shops in Suncity commercial complex for not complying with the directions issued by department with regard to encroachment of the common area. “The shop owners and all other stakeholders will have to ensure that norms are followed. We will not allow violations of building plans and misuse of residential plots for commercial purposes,” said Bhath.

The enforcement team included assistant town planner Ashish Sharma and junior engineers, Akash Kumar and Ankur Kumar.