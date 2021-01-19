DU to hold convocation ceremony on Feb 27 in blended mode
Delhi University (DU) Tuesday announced that it will conduct the convocation ceremony for graduates of 2019-20 on February 27 in a blended format -- in-person and virtually.
The announcement was made during a press conference organised to highlight the achievements of the university over the past six months, since acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi took over from suspended vice-chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi, who was accused of misconduct and dereliction of duty.
“There will be a mixed (online and offline) convocation ceremony on February 27. The postgraduate students who completed their course in 2019-20 will be awarded degrees along with MPhil and PhD scholars who completed their course the same year,” Joshi said.
The acting V-C announced that the university will soon launch an academic cooperative system, “Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme)”, between DU colleges and departments and remote Indian universities. “Through the initiative, DU has proposed to make available its faculties, library, and other academic facilities to the partnering institutions for academic cooperation and collaboration. The V2 Scheme has already started; letters have been sent to all colleges and departments. Now, we are giving them the freedom to choose,” Joshi said.
“We are talking about all our online resources for now. In the coming years, we will see if we can invite researchers to our campus and share our labs and other facilities with them,” he said.
The acting V-C also announced the launch of another initiative, “DU encyclopedia”, from March this year to mark DU’s 100th anniversary. “We are constituting a committee that will be involved with the 100-year history of DU and work on the DU encyclopedia. There are so many people who have been a part of DU, but we don’t know much about them since we weren’t working in that direction,” he said.
Addressing the media, Joshi said the university has constituted a 42-member committee for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. DU also issued digital degrees to 19,821 students and provisional certificates to 3,885 students in the past six months, the acting V-C said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body ward offices abuzz with Covid-19 vaccine enquiries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5% of healthcare staff in Mumbai not eligible for Covid-19 shot?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 2 of Covid-19 vaccination process in Mumbai: 800 names repeated on CoWIN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox