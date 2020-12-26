Eight cops suspended for pilfering seized poppy husk in Jind

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:31 IST

Eight policemen, including Jind crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 inspector Virender Singh, two CIA assistant sub-inspectors Praveen Kumar and Jaibir, were suspended on Friday for depositing less amount of poppy husk or ‘Doda chura’ seized from a drug peddler on December 18.

Jind superintendent of police OP Narwal said eight policemen have been suspended for their alleged role in connection with ‘Doda chura scam’. “A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case,” he added.

Two days ago, Haryana State narcotics control Bureau, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said they had received a tip-off that a truck loaded with ‘Doda-chura’ was lying at Uchana police station, which was seized on December 18. “We recovered 20 bags of Doda chura and a huge amount of onion on the other side of the truck. A joint team of CIA and police had recovered 414kg Doda chura from Jagroop, a resident of Jind’s Palwan along with the truck. The next day, police arrested his accomplice Rakesh Kumar of Karnal for drug smuggling. The cops had deposited only 414kg contraband in treasury amount and did not unload 398.150 kg contraband from the truck, not shown in the treasury,” he added.

A senior official pleading anonymity, said the CIA personnel were planning to let off Rakesh Kumar from the case and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. “The cops also promised Rakesh that they will return 398.150 kg contraband,” he added.

The assistant sub-inspectors posted at Jind CIA-1, both drug peddlers and few unknown policemen have been booked under Section 15(3), 25, 29, 59 of the NDPS Act. “We have started an investigation into the matter to ascertain the role of other cops in the drug smuggling network,” the DSP added.