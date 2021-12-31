Environment centre to come up at Mohali’s Knowledge City

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:55 IST

In a bid to ensure sustainable protection and management of environment, Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) would jointly establish Environment Resource Centre (ERC) at Knowledge City here from January 1.

An agreement to set up ERC at the cost of Rs 7.5 crore was signed by PBTI CEO Dr Ajit Dua and PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg. Science, technology and environment secretary Rahul Tewari and PPCB chairman Prof SS Marwaha were also present on the occasion.

The centre will cater to environment-related research, advisory and skill upgradation needs of industry, government departments and other stakeholders of Punjab as well as adjoining states.

Tewari said this centre would enhance environmental compliance through strengthening of monitoring mechanism and policy implementation in the state, besides which it would also boost the capabilities of addressing emerging environment issues through science and technology intervention. Marwaha informed that the expertise of PPCB and PBTI staff along with external experts shall be available to stakeholders under this centre.