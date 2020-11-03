Ex-serviceman’s son hoists Tricolour at PDP office during protest, held

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:02 IST

The police here on Tuesday arrested a Sikh youth who tried to hoist the national flag at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) office, here in Jammu on October 25.

However, the cops claimed that they arrested Amandeep Singh Boparai, whose father is an ex-serviceman, for violating Covid guidelines and not for hoisting the Tricolour.

It may be stated here that PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s “provocative” statement against the Tricolour in Srinagar on October 23 didn’t go down well with the civil society in Jammu and on October 25, several youths protested at the PDP office where they hoisted the flag and also smeared Mehbooba’s portrait on a billboard there.

The youth was picked up from his residence in Nanak Nagar and lodged in the Gandhi Nagar police station. His father alleged he was denied entry into the police station to meet his son.

Later, talking to media, he said, “Is hoisting the Tricolour in this country a crime? I was not allowed to meet my son and got pushed around by the constable at the entry of the police station. They didn’t let me meet the SHO. It is my right to get a copy of the FIR and know under what sections my son has been arrested. They came to my residence without any search or arrest warrants and whisked him away to the police station in my absence.”

“Has my son revolted against the nation? He had hoisted the national flag, which is our pride. I served in the navy and we live and die for the Tricolour. We will hoist it wherever we want in India… even at PM’s residence,” he added.

Panthers Party has strongly criticised the police action and demanded immediate release of the youth.