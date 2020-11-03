e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ex-serviceman’s son hoists Tricolour at PDP office during protest, held

Ex-serviceman’s son hoists Tricolour at PDP office during protest, held

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police here on Tuesday arrested a Sikh youth who tried to hoist the national flag at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) office, here in Jammu on October 25.

However, the cops claimed that they arrested Amandeep Singh Boparai, whose father is an ex-serviceman, for violating Covid guidelines and not for hoisting the Tricolour.

It may be stated here that PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s “provocative” statement against the Tricolour in Srinagar on October 23 didn’t go down well with the civil society in Jammu and on October 25, several youths protested at the PDP office where they hoisted the flag and also smeared Mehbooba’s portrait on a billboard there.

The youth was picked up from his residence in Nanak Nagar and lodged in the Gandhi Nagar police station. His father alleged he was denied entry into the police station to meet his son.

Later, talking to media, he said, “Is hoisting the Tricolour in this country a crime? I was not allowed to meet my son and got pushed around by the constable at the entry of the police station. They didn’t let me meet the SHO. It is my right to get a copy of the FIR and know under what sections my son has been arrested. They came to my residence without any search or arrest warrants and whisked him away to the police station in my absence.”

“Has my son revolted against the nation? He had hoisted the national flag, which is our pride. I served in the navy and we live and die for the Tricolour. We will hoist it wherever we want in India… even at PM’s residence,” he added.

Panthers Party has strongly criticised the police action and demanded immediate release of the youth.

top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In