Exam centres for ’20 HS, Inter exams - Deadline over, verification of 912 schools incomplete

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:26 IST

The deadline set by the UP Board for the verification of schools wishing to be centres for its 2020 High School and Intermediate exams has expired; the process, meanwhile, hangs fire.

Of the 28,098 schools that had applied to become centres, just 27,186 institutions have been verified while the verification of the remaining 912 schools remains incomplete for one reason or another. Of these, there are 234 schools whose geo locations have not been provided, 321 schools whose basic information has not been made available to the Board, and 357 schools whose details are incomplete at the institution itself, said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, had set October 15, 2019, as the last date for completing the exercise. However, the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) have not sent in reports pertaining to 912 schools for reasons elaborated above.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj – the district where the UP Board is headquartered – has 174 schools whose data is yet to be updated, followed by 117 schools of Shravasti and 114 schools of Gonda. Aligarh too has 44 schools whose verification reports are yet to be completed, officials said.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said that DIOSs are being instructed to complete verifications, so that the next task of centre allotment can begin.

Some verification reports submitted to the UP Board have shortcomings and principals of those schools will have an October 20 deadline to submit objections to the joint directors. After addressing the objections till October 25, the UP Board will then release the final list of schools, which will be centres for its 2020 Class X and Class XII exams by October 31.

Earlier, information regarding the infrastructure was sought from the schools by the Board with a September 6 deadline, but the date was moved to September 20, when a large number of schools failed to meet the first deadline.

Principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla made it clear that the DIOS concerned would be held responsible if any irregularity was found in the allotment of exam centres.

The sheer scale of UP Board exams can be gauged from the fact that in the 2018 Board exams, the UP Board had 36,56,272 high school and 29,82,996 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8,444 centres spread across the state.

In 2019, the board had 31,92,587 high school and another 26,03,169 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8,291 centres. For the 2020 Board exams, set to begin from February 18, a total of 66,01,034 students including 30,33,961 high school and 25,67,073 intermediate examinees have registered and the board is in the process of finalising examination centres.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:26 IST