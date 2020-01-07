Eye on the hole as 1st leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour begins at Poona Club course

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:39 IST

PUNE The first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour is set to tee off at the Poona Club Golf Course on Wednesday. The tournament comprises of 25 professional golfers and one amateur golfer - Pranavi Urs. 2017 Summer Deaflympics silver medalist, Diksha Dagar, who had a brilliant 2019 season, has chosen the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Tour to start her new season. The 19-year-old was India’s number one Amateur golfer before turning professional last year.

Dagar played only four domestic events in 2019 as she focused on the Ladies European Tour and the International Tours in her rookie season. She ended up winning the Investec South African Women’s Open. The Haryana teen is expected to up her game in an effort to confirm her presence in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari will also be among the others battling it out in the tournament.

Both, Bishnoi and Dilawari, held the spotlight in the 2019 season. Bishnoi won the 2019 Hero Order of Merit and Dilawari nabbed a whopping five titles in the entire year. The duo won as many as seven of the 15 events in the previous season and finished one-two respectively on the Hero Order of Merit. The field also includes Vani Kapoor, who is trying to find her form, along with Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall and Gursimar Badwal.

Overall the field includes the top-5 of the 2019 Hero Order of Merit and the only big name missing is Tvesa Malik, who is focusing on the Ladies European Tour. The Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) have so far announced the first six events, two each in January, February and March. Several top Indian golfers are also getting ready for the tournaments in Australia.

Round 1:

8:30 AM: Gursimar Badwal, Siddhi Kapoor

8:40 AM: Pranavi Urs (A), Ishvari Prasanna, Jyotsana Singh

8:50 AM: Oviya Reddi, Amandeep Drall, Afshan Fatima

9:00 AM: Saaniya Sharma, Anisha Agarwalla, Diksha Dagar

9:10 AM: Khushi Khanijau, Anousha Tripathi, Mehar Atwal

9:20 AM: Gaurika Bishnoi, Trimann Saluja, Gurjot Badwal

9:30 AM: Neha Tripathi, Vani Kapoor, Tanirika Singh

9:40 AM: Sonam Chugh, Geetika Ahuja, Ananya Datar

9:50 AM: Ayesha Kapur, Ridhima Dilawari, Shriya Vivek