e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Fake signature of judge used for accused’s bail papers

Fake signature of judge used for accused’s bail papers

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:08 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A release order of a cheating accused lodged at Taloja jail turned out to be forged after jail authorities noticed that the signature of the civil judge on it was forged. The CBD Belapur police have registered a case against an unknown person.

The Taloja jail authorities received a release memo from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Vashi over the cheating case of Mohammed Ubaidul alias Sayyed Mudassar Shaikh. Shaikh was arrested in a cheating case and has been lodged in Taloja jail in judicial custody.

While the court had granted him bail recently, his release was not cleared as he had failed to present sureties before the court.

SJ Katkar, the civil judge at JMFC Vashi, informed assistant superintendent of the court Ramesh Lambe that the Taloja jail had received a release memo from the court on February 11 with her signatures.

The jail staff noticed something amiss with Katkar’s signature and got in touch with the court for clarification which confirmed their suspicions. The release memo also had the court stamp and an outward number issued upon sending out the official orders.

“We have registered a case of cheating and forgery against an unknown person. We will record statements of the court staff privy to the process and also those involved in the previously registered cheating case against Shaikh,” said an officer from CBD Belapur police station.

Police sources said they will also record statements of the lawyers who represented Shaikh in the previous bail hearings.

top news
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities