Farmers ban entry of BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana agriculture minister’s home constituency

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:15 IST

Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, farmers under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced a ban on the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in villages of Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal’s home constituency Loharu.

Speaking at a panchayat in Loharu’s Behal, Dayanand Punia, a farmer leader, said they have decided to ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in their respective villages. “ We will set up village-level committees to ensure that farmers from each village will reach at Delhi borders in rotation to support the ongoing agitation,” he added.

Dharam Singh, president of Lakhlan village, said they have also decided to boycott agriculture minister JP Dalal in eight villages. “If any person calls Dalal at their house or village, we will also announce their social boycott. The farmers have unanimously decided to take over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally on January 3 at Behal. We will occupy the venue of Khattar’s rally on January 2,” he added.

A day earlier Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the chief minister’s rally at Behal in his home constituency Loharu was postponed due to polling of votes for the civic body elections on December 27. “ Some people were announcing to boycott CM’s rally, I want to tell them that the Jal Adhikar rally would be held at any cost,” Dalal added.

Charuni slams Dushyant, Birender Singh

Bhartiya Kisan union (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni has hit out at Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and senior BJP leader Birender Singh.

“Chautala claims to be the political heir of Devi Lal but he is a disgrace on his name and similarly Birender Singh on the name of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram. Devi Lal and Chhotu Ram sacrificed their lives for the farmers’ struggle but Dushyant and Birender are just doing politics. Birender is making a fool of us by extending support to farmers and his son Brijendra Singh is enjoying as a BJP MP,” he added.

On being asked about Dushyant’s remarks to mediate between the farmers and government, Charuni said where was Chautala when his government lodged cases against them, dug the road to restrict their march to Delhi borders and used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them. “It was the Haryana government which created hurdles for us. Why did Chautala remain mum when Haryana Police lathicharged us. We are capable enough to hold dialogues with the government,” he added.