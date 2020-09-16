e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers start six-day-long protest outside ex-Punjab CM Badal’s Muktsar residence

Farmers start six-day-long protest outside ex-Punjab CM Badal’s Muktsar residence

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) started a six-day-long dharna outside the residence of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at Muktsar district’s Badal village.

BKU leader Shingara Singh Mann said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will face electoral consequences for supporting the three farm ordinances introduced by the Centre. He said the farmer organisations have united to oppose any move to weaken the agriculture sector by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Initially, the Muktsar police stopped the agitating farmers at Kalcharani near Badal village, but later the farmers were given passage.

Also, activists of farmer associations blocked the Bathinda-Patiala road on the issue.

Different farmer outfits raised slogans against the Centre for bringing the anti-farmer ordinances at Bhai Ghanhya Chowk and demanded their rollback.

At both protest venues, a large number of activists were found violating Covid-19 guidelines by not following physical distancing or had their faces uncovered.

On Monday, Bathinda police had released a detailed traffic diversion plan in view of the farmers’ protest. But in a press release issued on Tuesday, deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said there was a complete prohibition on any large gathering. He said the violators will face legal action.

However, no police action was initiated till the time of filing the report.

top news
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
India elected to three key UN bodies
India elected to three key UN bodies
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In