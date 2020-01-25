FASTag facility now on six of 16 lanes at sea link

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:30 IST

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) on Friday introduced the city’s first FASTag facility on six lanes of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. FASTag, a radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker, typically fixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, allows toll booths to deduct fees wirelessly and automatically without the vehicle requiring to stop.

Of the 16 lanes on the sea link, six more lanes will be enabled with FASTags in the next 10 days. Four lanes will be open for cash payment, said officials. In Mumbai, apart from the sea link, MSRDC will implement FASTag on the five entry/exit points of the city - Vashi, Dahisar, Airoli, LBS Marg and Mulund.

MSRDC is also in the process of making all state highways FASTag-enabled in the coming months.

The tags were made mandatory on highways operated by the National Highway Authority of India to free congestion on toll booths.