FDA raids house at Ghansoli, seizes tobacco products worth ₹3L

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:43 IST

Navi Mumbai The Thane Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials on Tuesday raided a house in Ghansoli in a joint operation with the Navi Mumbai police’s anti-narcotics cell and seized ₹3.32 lakh worth tobacco products.

The accused Bhupalsingh Vijayprat Singh, 35, had taken a house in Sector 4 in Ghansoli on rent and had stored several boxes of tobacco products. Assistant commissioner Ashok Pardhi of the FDA, Thane, had received a tip-off about the smuggled tobacco products. His team conducted the raid.

During inquiry, Singh was unable to produce any bills to show from where he purchased the products.

The state government, which implemented a ban on tobacco products in July 2012, has renewed it this year too. The ban continues to be in place across the state. The police have seized pan masala packets and chewing tobacco packets collectively worth ₹3.32 lakh. The accused was booked under relevant sections of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and case filed at Kopar Khairane police station.