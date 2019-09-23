FIR against four for molesting 19-year-old in Ludhiana

cities

Four people were booked here on Monday by the Model Town police for harassing and molesting a 19-year-old girl in full public view at Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar, Vikas, his two brothers Sobi and Gaurav, all residents of the same locality.

She alleged the accused had harassed her three times in the past also but, as they had apologised in front of area residents, she had not lodged any complaint against them.

The victim, in her complaint, stated when she was returning home after dropping her niece at her nearby house around 9.30 pm on September 19, the accused, already present near a street, passed lewd comments against her. When she objected to the remarks, the accused molested and thrashed her.

She said they left the spot when locals gathered there. The residents again requested her not to lodge a complaint, but she did not listen to them this time, the victim said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Kumar, investigating the case, said a case under sections 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the accused at the Model Town police station . The police had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused, he said.

