Fire engulfs Mussoorie hotel, two vehicles destroyed; firefighting underway

A massive fire erupted in a hotel situated on the picturesque Camel Back Road in Mussoorie, resulting in the complete destruction of two vehicles parked nearby. Several fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.(video screengrab / PTI)

Shankar Singh Bisht, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Mussoorie Police Station, said the hotel was undergoing extensive renovation and was empty when the fire broke out.

“Renovation work was going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Police and fire brigade are trying to control the fire,” ANI quoted the officer as saying.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)

