First DU cut-off likely on October 10

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:03 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi University will announce its first cut-off on October 10, two days ahead of the commencement of the admission process on October 12, university officials said Sunday.

In the admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic session released last month, the university had said that admissions under first cut-off would be conducted from October 12, and the first cut-off would be announced on October 11.

The admission process in DU has been delayed by over three months this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cut-off list was announced on June 28.

Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai on Sunday said that though admissions will start on October 12, the varsity is keen on releasing cut-offs by October 10, due to the change in admission process this time.

“Since the admissions are being conducted completely online for the first time, applicants should get enough time to think and discuss about the colleges or the courses they want to opt for. We will request principals to give us the cut-offs well in time so that we can release the lists earlier. We are trying to release the first list on October 10 to give applicants enough time,” she said.

The admissions under the first cut-off list will be conducted between October 12 and 14. The second cut-off is scheduled to be released on October 19. There will be a three-day admission window for each cut-off. The third, fourth and fifth cut-offs are scheduled to be released on October 26, November 2 and November 9, respectively.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university had shifted the entire admission process online eliminating the need for students to visit the campus. Earlier, students had to visit colleges to get their documents verified and complete the admission formalities.

This time, the initial verification will be done online and the final check would be done by college staff, whenever campuses reopen and in-person classes commence. The university had also done away with the option of selecting courses and allowed students to be considered for all courses if they cleared the cut-offs.

Former academic council member Pankaj Garg said the possibility of early cut-offs would help students. “If students get to know about the cut-off lists well in advance, it will help them to some extent while shortlisting colleges. This year, for the first time, students have not applied for specific courses so they have to choose both the college and the course. Since there is no scope for on campus counselling, students will get time to speak to more people before they make their decision.”